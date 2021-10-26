#MumbaiDrugBust: Mukul Rohatgi argues for Aryan, hearing to continue tomorrow

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 26, 2021, 06:26 pm

Aryan Khan has to stay another day in prison as his bail hearing will continue tomorrow

Bombay High Court heard Aryan Khan's bail plea today but no resolution was achieved. Now the hearing will continue tomorrow. After a Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Court refused to grant him bail on October 20, his counsel Satish Maneshinde moved Bombay High Court against the order. The HC heard the matter the next day, scheduling the hearing for October 26.

Two co-accused of Aryan--Manish Garhiya, Avjn Sahu--were granted bail today

Proceedings

NCB found 'international linkages' of Aryan indicating illegal drug procurement

A single bench of Justice Nitin Sambre heard the matter as Former Attorney General for India Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Aryan. NCB, in its reply opposing the bail, said investigations hint toward Aryan's "international linkages" which further indicate illegal drug procurement. He isn't a "mere consumer as is sought to be made by him." Notably, the hearing was not virtual but an in-person one.

Do you know?

Sail's affidavit release shows Aryan's release can derail investigation: NCB

The reply stated the star kid should not be given bail solely because there are "clear instances of tampering, influencing witnesses in the midst of an on-going investigation," referring to the publicized affidavit by Prabhakar Sail. NCB alleged Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani had influenced him.

Rejoinder

Aryan clarified he has no relation with Sail or Gosavi

Following the anti-drug body's reply, Aryan filed a rejoinder, clearly stating he has no relation with the allegations and counter-allegations raised between Wankhede and "certain political personalities," reported Live Law. He further requested the court to consider his bail application "uninfluenced by claims made by external parties," clarifying he has nothing to do with NCB witnesses Sail and Kiran P Gosavi.

'There is no consumption, no possession...Why [Aryan] sent to.. jail?'

Rohatgi : . There is no consumption, no possession... Why this boy has been sent to 20 days in jail?#BombayHighCourt #AryanKhanCase #MukulRohatgi — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 26, 2021

Outside court

'Hostile' Witness: NCB's Sameer Wankhede remained in headlines all week

Prabhakar Sail

To recall, the last few days saw the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede face multiple accusations. The most serious one came from an independent NCB witness Sail, who leveled extortion allegations against individuals, including Wankhede. He claimed that the agency made him sign blank papers on the day of the raid. To note, Sail is purportedly Gosavi's bodyguard.

Tussle

Complaint filed against Nawab Malik for hindering Wankhede's work

Earlier today, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik went a step ahead in his attacks on Wankhede by releasing a letter that alleges various accounts of misconduct on the top officer. Malik said an anonymous NCB officer sent him the letter. Now, a Mumbai lawyer has filed a complaint against the politician for allegedly "causing hindrance in work of 'public servant'" aka Wankhede.

Summary

Ananya Panday was interrogated by NCB multiple times

To recall, the 23-year-old was arrested on October 3 after officials of the NCB raided a party on a Goa-bound Cordelia Cruise ship on October 2. On October 21, SRK visited his son in Arthur Road jail. This past week NCB was seen raiding Ananya Panday's residence and interrogating her. Earlier, the judicial custody for Aryan and others was extended till October 30.