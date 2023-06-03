Entertainment

Aryan Khan begins shooting for directorial debut; SRK visits sets

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 03, 2023, 07:17 pm 2 min read

In December 2022, Aryan Khan announced he wrapped up the script of his maiden directorial venture starring Lakshya Lalwani

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut soon. The star kid will be debuting with a web series, expected to release on OTT in 2024. The series reportedly went on the floors on Friday. Interestingly, to wish his son good luck on his new journey, SRK also visited the sets on the first day of filming, said reports.

Why does this story matter?

Aryan is one of the most popular star kids of the present generation. He also made the headlines after he was arrested in the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust case in 2021 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) but was later acquitted.

Apart from Aryan, SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan, is also gearing up for her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Aryan's series backed by SRK's Red Chillies

The upcoming web series is said to be tentatively titled Stardom. Reportedly, it will be a six-episode series and a fictionalized account of the Hindi film industry. According to ETimes, the series is backed by SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The report also said that while Aryan reached the sets early on Friday, SRK came later in the day to wish him luck.

Series to be shot in Worli

As per reports, the shooting of Aryan's OTT debut series commenced at an old mill in the Worli area of South Mumbai. It is also being said that about 350 people would be working on Aryan's web series. Furthermore, there are reports that once the series is ready, it will be premiered on the OTT giant Netflix.

Meanwhile, SRK is gearing up 'Jawan's release

Speaking about SRK's professional front, the actor was last seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. He will next be seen in Atlee's multi-lingual film Jawan, which also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, in September. Khan also has Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki and a cameo appearance in Yash Raj Films' Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.