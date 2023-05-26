Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut criticizes woman for wearing 'night dresses' to temples

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 26, 2023, 12:43 pm 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut also revealed that she was once stopped from entering the Vatican because of her clothes

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has slammed women who wear "night dresses" while paying a visit to the temples. Her reaction came in after a Twitter user posted a picture of a girl wearing shorts at Baijnath Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. While slamming the girl for her choice of attire, Ranaut also recalled how she was once stopped from entering the Vatican.

Why does this story matter?

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor is known for not mincing her words before expressing her opinion. She has often called out those who have tried to attack her for her political or religious beliefs.

Ranaut is also the one who started the nepotism debate in the industry after she appeared on Karan Johar's chat show and called him the "flagbearer of nepotism."

What did Ranaut say about the girl's picture in shorts?

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, Ranaut retweeted a post that criticized a young woman wearing shorts inside a temple premises. The actor agreed with the original post that said it seemed the girl was visiting a nightclub. Ranaut highlighted the need to have strict rules at temples (for dress code), adding that people who wear "night dresses as casuals" were "clowns."

When Ranaut was stopped from entering the Vatican

In the same tweet, Ranaut recalled her own experience of visiting the Vatican City. Tweeting about it, she wrote how she was stopped from entering the Vatican for wearing shorts. "I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and t-shirt, I wasn't even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change (sic)," tweeted Ranaut.

Ranaut recently claimed her comments on 'anti-nationals' cost her heavily

Meanwhile, last week, Ranaut made headlines after she claimed to have suffered huge monetary losses due to her comments on "anti-nationals." In an Instagram Story, Ranaut wrote: This is a character, true freedom, and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang cost me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight, and that amounted to a loss of Rs. 30-40 crore per year...(sic)."