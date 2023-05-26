Entertainment

Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot at 60; ex-wife shares cryptic posts

Written by Aikantik Bag May 26, 2023, 11:53 am 1 min read

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot with Kolkata-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua on Thursday. The couple opted for a simple court wedding. As the photos went viral on social media, fans congratulated the newlywed couple. On the other side, Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi aka Piloo Vidyarthi took to Instagram to share cryptic posts. Rajoshi and Vidyarthi have a child together named Arth Vidyarthi.

Rajoshi's cryptic posts on social media

Rajoshi posted a series of quotes on Instagram Stories and feed. One of them read, "The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that (sic)." Vidyarthi is quite popular on social media, especially for his vlogging chronicles. The newlyweds got married as per both Kerala and Assamese traditions.

