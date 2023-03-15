Entertainment

All about soon-to-be parents Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas's love story

Linday Lohan, on Tuesday, announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, whom she married in July 2022 (Picture credit: Instagram/@lindsaylohan)

Actor Lindsay Lohan took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy on Tuesday through a social media post. Expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas, Lohan got all her fans excited with the news. While everyone's congratulating her on the Instagram post she shared making the announcement, let's take a few minutes to revisit their romantic relationship.

It all started in 2019

The couple is rumored to have started dating in 2019 but put an official stamp on it in 2021. Lohan was linked to Shammas, a Dubai-based businessman, in 2019 when she opened up about the man she wanted to marry. She revealed how she wanted to marry a businessman who didn't have a social media presence, without confirming if she was already seeing someone.

When Lohan shared a picture of 'magical night' with Shammas

Cut to February 2020, Lohan shared a picture with Shammas and her, along with a set of friends. "Such a magical night," the Georgia Rules star wrote in the caption. It was the first time that Lohan posted a picture with her man but she later deleted the same post from Instagram. Two months later, her mother confirmed she was in a romantic relationship.

Making it official with Shammas in 2021

Nearly two years later, Lohan confirmed her relationship with Shammas in November 2021. Sharing a series of pictures from Shammas's proposal, Lohan made their relationship officially public. One of the pictures showed her flaunting a Harry Winston hard rock that Shammas gifted while proposing to her. Lohan's model brother, Dakota Lohan was one of the first to drop comments on the post.

Their low-key wedding took place in July 2022

Earlier in February 2022, Lohan talked about the kind of bride she wanted to be. While everyone was eagerly waiting for her wedding, it was in July she revealed she was officially married to Shammas. "Stunning that this is my husband," Lohan captioned a picture with Shammas. Nearly a year after their wedding, the couple is now gearing up to welcome their firstborn.

Baby on board

