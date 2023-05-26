Entertainment

Ashish Vidyarthi marries at 60: Celebrities who broke marriage stereotypes

Ashish Vidyarthi marries at 60: Celebrities who broke marriage stereotypes

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 26, 2023, 11:27 am 2 min read

Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married for the second time on Thursday at the age of 60

Love knows no boundaries. Also, there is no age for falling in love. In our society, there exists a norm for getting married at a certain age. But there are many celebrities who have proved that love and marriage can happen to you at any age. Here's a look at celebrities who shattered these stereotypes and married after turning 50.

Ashish Vidyarthi

Ashish Vidyarthi married Kolkata-based fashion designer Rupali Barua on Thursday. This is the second marriage for the 60-year-old actor. According to reports, Vidyarthi had a registered marriage with Barua at a club in Kolkata. "We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair," Barua told the local media.

Hansal Mehta

Last year, on May 24, filmmaker Hansal Mehta got married to his 17-year-long partner Safeena Husain. Their intimate wedding ceremony was held in San Francisco, in the presence of their two daughters, friends, and family. The Scam 1992 director was 54 when he got married. Before Husain, Mehta was married to Sunita Mehta with whom he has two children - Jay and Pallava.

Kabir Bedi

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has been married not twice but four times. He was first married to Protima Bedi in 1969 before they got separated in 1977. He then married Susan Humphreys, and later to his third wife, TV-radio presenter Nikki Bedi. In 2016, Bedi married Parveen Dusanj, at the age of 70. The two have an age difference of 29 years among them.

Suhasini Mulay

Renowned Hindi and Marathi actor Suhasini Mulay is married to Atul Gurtu, a particle physicist by profession. The actor was 60 years old when she decided to tie the knot with Gurtu in the year 2011. According to reports, the two met through Facebook. Mulay, once in an interview said that the two started talking and eventually became friends.

Neena Gupta

One of the finest actors of her generation, Neena Gupta is happily married to Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant by profession. In 1989, Gupta welcomed her daughter, fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta, with her former boyfriend ex-cricketer Vivian Richards. Though Gupta never married the West Indian cricketer, she eventually did settle down with Mehra when she was in her late 50s.