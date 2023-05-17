Entertainment

What was Nick's first message to Priyanka

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 17, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018

It's no secret that Nick Jonas was the one who slipped into Priyanka Chopra Jonas's direct message (DM) on Twitter. What followed next was one of the most beautiful and iconic love stories of present times. But did you know what was the message he sent to her? Jonas revealed it to his fans for the first time, showing a screenshot of their conversation.

Why does this story matter?

The two are one of the most celebrated couples across Hollywood and Bollywood. The couple has an age difference but they have never let it come in between their love.

In fact, Chopra Jonas also took a jibe at those who tried to troll them for their age difference during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast which aired on Netflix in 2021.

Jonas showed his first message sent to his wife

Jonas was at Andy Cohen's talk show when a fan asked about his first text to Chopra Jonas. In response to the fan's query, he for the first time, showed a screenshot of a message that he sent to her in 2016. "Hey, I know we have a lot of things in common, friends in common, and I think we should meet," he'd written.

'Nice to meet you,' responded Chopra Jonas almost instantly

Jonas also read out the reply sent by his now-wife. "Nice to meet you, let's get off DM, let's go to text. My team might be watching," he read out her reply during the show. He was also asked if he slid in someone else's DMs before, to which he said, "Life before Priyanka is a distant memory. It doesn't exist."

She was already in a relationship when Jonas DMed her

Chopra Jonas recently revealed she was already dating someone when Jonas messaged her. "I was at the end of my last long relationship before Nick. I didn't want to engage as much at the time. I was like 35, he was 25. I put a stop on it in a way because I judged the book by the cover," she said.

All about their relationship

Jonas's DM led to multiple conversations between the two. They also met a few times with their common friends. Later, Jonas proposed to her with a Tiffany ring. The couple eventually got married in 2018 at a three-day event in Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. In January 2022, they welcomed their baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy.