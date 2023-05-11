Entertainment

Box office: Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' is slow but not steady

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 11:32 am 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' box office collections

Salman Khan is the poster boy of commercial cinema in Bollywood. Many directors have used his potential very well but Farhad Samji has failed to use him in the recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Khan's star power made it cross the Rs. 100 crore mark but it has been crushed by Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Low chances of revival

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the masala entertainer earned Rs. 25 lakh on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 109.02 crore. The movie received negative reviews from critics. The cast includes Vijender Singh, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal, among others. Ram Charan appears in a special cameo in the song Yentamma.

