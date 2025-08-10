Upset over girlfriend's suicide, man attacks her mother with ax
What's the story
A man in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly attacked his deceased girlfriend's mother with an ax on Saturday. The accused, Vineet alias Golu Rawat, was reportedly upset over the suicide of his girlfriend Mohini. The victim, Anju Gautam (42), was critically injured in the attack and is now undergoing treatment at Balrampur Hospital after being referred from Ram Sagar Mishra Joint Hospital.
Tragic aftermath
Mohini hanged herself after being scolded by family
Mohini, daughter of Anju, had died by suicide about a month and a half ago. She allegedly hanged herself after being scolded by her family members. After this incident, Vineet allegedly attacked Anju with an ax when she was returning home from her parental house in Kathwara village with her son Mohit for Raksha Bandhan.
Family intervention
Police launch manhunt to arrest Vineet
During the attack, Mohit tried to intervene and was injured in the process. Villagers informed the police, who reached the spot and rushed Anju to Ram Sagar Mishra Joint Hospital. Mohit was treated for his injuries and discharged soon after. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest Vineet who fled after the incident.