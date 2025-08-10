'Waste of time to talk about Moitra': Kalyan Banerjee

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee has once again criticized his party colleague Mohua Moitra, calling her "low standard." Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said it was a waste of time and energy to talk about Moitra. "I got angry for her and said a few things to Didi (Mamata Banerjee) too. Now I feel bad about it," he said.

Resignation details Banerjee's criticism after he resigned as Lok Sabha chief whip Banerjee's criticism comes after he resigned as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha. His resignation came after Moitra called him a "pig" during a podcast with India Today. Reacting to her remarks, Banerjee had earlier condemned Moitra's language as dehumanizing and uncivil.

Remarks controversy Moitra's 'pig' remark and Banerjee's reaction Moitra had said, "You don't wrestle with a pig. Because the pig likes it and you get dirty." She also spoke about misogynistic men in Indian politics. "There are deeply misogynistic, sexually frustrated, depraved men in India and they have their representation in parliament across all parties," she added. Banerjee had then reacted to her comments on X, calling Moitra's choice of words unfortunate and reflecting a disregard for civil discourse.