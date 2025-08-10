RJD's Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar DyCM of holding 2 EPICs

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has responded to allegations by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. Yadav had claimed that Sinha holds two EPIC cards with different ages and in different constituencies. "One EPIC number is in the Bankipur segment and his age is 60. Another EPIC number is in Lakhisarai and his age is 57," Yadav alleged during a press conference.

Official reply I applied for deletion from Bankipur voter list: Sinha Sinha responded to Yadav's allegations at a press conference, saying he had applied for his name to be deleted from the Bankipur voter list after it appeared in both constituencies. "I filled up a form for the deletion of my name from the voter list. I got my name added to the Lakhisarai voter list," he said.

Fraud allegations Opposition alleges mass voter deletions in Bihar The Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in Bihar has sparked controversy, with the Opposition RJD and Congress alleging mass voter deletions. The Election Commission dismissed these allegations. Yadav alleged that either the EC's SIR exercise is fraudulent or Sinha is committing fraud. He demanded an FIR against Sinha over his allegations.

Counter allegations Yadav defames politics without proper knowledge, says Sinha Sinha accused Yadav of defaming politics without proper knowledge. He said his family used to live in Bankipur, and he applied for deletion from that voter list after shifting to Lakhisarai. "Jungle raj's prince commits fraud. We don't commit such actions," Sinha said, referring to the RJD leader with a barb used by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against RJD.