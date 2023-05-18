Entertainment

Happy birthday, Taeyang: Celebrating monumental songs of the K-pop idol

Happy birthday, Taeyang: Celebrating monumental songs of the K-pop idol

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 18, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

BIGBANG's Taeyang celebrates his 34th birthday on Thursday

Dong Young-bae, better known by his stage name Taeyang, is a sing-songwriter-dancer, who made his debut as a member of the boy band BIGBANG. Over the years, with his powerful vocals, Taeyang has delivered a string of chart-topping hits that resonated with fans worldwide. On his 34th birthday, we revisit his monumental songs that solidified his position as one of the greatest K-pop idols.

'Ringa Linga'

The track Ringa Linga stands as a testament to Taeyang's artistry and his ability to create music. The song is packed with pulsating beats, empowering lyrics, and captivating dance moves. Released in 2014 as a lead single off the album Rise, TaeYang's amazing vocals captivated listeners. In 2018, its MV surpassed 100M views on YouTube—making it Taeyang's second solo MV to hit awe-inspiring numbers.

'1AM'

The track 1AM can easily be placed as a powerful piece of music, showcasing Taeyang's talent, both as a vocalist and a storyteller. Released in 2014 off his second full-length album Rise, 1AM's themes included loneliness, heartbreak, and longing, strongly resonating with listeners and cementing Taeyang's reputation as a skilled and versatile artist. The track remains a cherished song, still performed at his concerts.

'I Need A Girl'

The captivating R&B track enjoyed significant success upon its release in 2010, which featured a catchy chorus and a melodic instrumental arrangement, perfectly complimenting Taeyang's smooth vocal delivery. The track was further enhanced—thanks to G-Dragon's charismatic rapping. It is worth mentioning that I Need a Girl was one of the first K-pop songs ever to enter Billboard's World Digital Songs chart in 2010.

'Wedding Dress'

Wedding Dress is a heartfelt R&B track that was released in 2009 as a digital single, and it was later included in the 2010 studio album Solar. Packed with enchanting vocals, the lyrics paint a vivid picture of a person deeply in love with someone who is about to marry someone else. The song remains one of Taeyang's most iconic tracks to this day.

'Eyes, Nose, Lips'

A mesmerizing ballad, Eyes, Nose, Lips was released in 2014 as part of Taeyang's second studio album Rise. Written and composed by the K-pop idol himself, the song quickly became a sensation due to its heartfelt lyrics. Taeyang's poignant performance struck a chord with listeners. In 2017, the song's music video reached 100M YouTube views, making it the 10th BIGBANG MV to do so.