Entertainment

Happy birthday, Allu Arjun: 5 interesting facts about beloved Pushpa

Happy birthday, Allu Arjun: 5 interesting facts about beloved Pushpa

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 08, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Allu Arjun celebrates his 41st birthday on Saturday (April 8)

Allu Arjun's popularity was limited to Telugu cinema until the release of Pushpa: The Rise Part I, which brought him pan-Indian and global popularity. While the Pushpa makers treated his fans with the sequel's teaser release on Friday, here is a gift from our side as we tell you about some lesser-known facts about him on his 41st birthday on Saturday (April 8).

Started career as a child actor

One of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood, Arjun debuted with the 2003 film Gangotri. However, much before its release, he started his acting career as a child artist. He first acted in the 1985 film Vijetha when he was only four years old. After that, he was also seen in Swathi Muthyam which was released in the year 1986.

A memorable cameo

If you have seen Chiranjeevi's 2001 movie Daddy, you might remember the young energetic boy in Raj Kumar's dance school who impressed the audience with his moves. The electrifying dancer was none other than Arjun who played a cameo in the movie. It remains one of the most memorable cameos of Arjun, as it took place even before he marked his acting debut.

Arjun in 'Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list

With his finesse in acting, Arjun has climbed to the top in Telugu cinema. He is one of the stars who was listed in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. It is since 2014 that Arjun has often made it to the list. What brought him fame was his 2004 movie Arya after which he delivered several hits including Bunny and Happy.

He has six films that earned over Rs. 100 crore

Arjun is one of the most bankable actors. What makes us say that? Well, the actor has delivered at least half a dozen films which went on to collect over Rs. 100 crore at the box office. It started with the 2014 film Race Gurram followed by Sarrainodu, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Pushpa: The Rise Part I, among others.

Has won half a dozen Filmfare Awards

Speaking of his work, Arjun has received several accolades over the years. He has at least five Filmfare Awards in his kitty which were awarded to him for Parugu, Vedam, Race Gurram, Rudhramadevi, and, Sarrainodu. Pushpa: The Rise Part I brought him his sixth Filmfare award. Apart from this, he has also won five Nandi Awards for Gangotri, Arya, Parugu, Vedam, and Rudhramadevi.