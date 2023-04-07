Entertainment

'Pushpa 2': Ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday, makers drop teaser

The wait is finally over as the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa franchise, have dropped an update on its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, on Friday. The news comes a day before the star's 41st birthday on Saturday (April 8). This sweet gift by the makers for all the Pushpa fans has left them excited for the sequel's release.

Why does this story matter?

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise became 2021's blockbuster hit. It also went on to become the biggest opener at the Indian box office in the post-pandemic world, leaving behind Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home and squashing Ranveer Singh starrer 83 which was released in theaters around Arjun's film.

Since its release, fans have eagerly been waiting for an update on its sequel.

Pushpa goes missing; is he alive?

On Wednesday, Mythri Movie Makers released the first teaser of the sequel, teasing more is to come on Friday. The freshly dropped teaser shows riots happening due to Pushpa's escape from Tirupati Jail. While the cops are on a hunt, people voice in favor of Pushpa. Soon a news channel shows footage of Pushpa in the jungle. And thus, Pushpa's "rule" begins!

The team recently concluded the shoot in Visakhapatnam

Shooting for the upcoming sequel began with a look test in November. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, the cinematographer for Pushpa 2, took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the movie with a caption that read: "Beginning of the adventure." Meanwhile, the makers recently completed an important shooting schedule in Visakhapatnam comprising mostly of action sequences.

'Pushpa 2' to see face-off between Arjun and Fahadh Faasil

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil played the prime antagonist, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat who is humiliated by Pushpa Raj (Arjun). The sequel will see a face-off between Shekhawat and Pushpa, as the former swears to seek his revenge for the humiliation. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in the dance number, Oo Antavama.