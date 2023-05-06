Entertainment

2022 Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weir dies at 23

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 06, 2023, 11:03 am 2 min read

Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weir passed away at the age of 23

The pageant world is mourning the demise of Sienna Weir, a 2022 Miss Universe Australia finalist, who left for the heavenly abode on Thursday. She was 23. The death of the model was reportedly caused by a horse riding accident on April 2 in Australia. Her agency—Scoop Management—confirmed the news of her demise by sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram.

Weir's family decided to take her off life support: Reports

According to New York Post, Weir was riding a horse at Australia's Windsor Polo Grounds on April 2 when her horse fell, which led to her fatal injuries. Post the accident, Weir was on life support for weeks at Sydney's Westmead Hospital. Weir's family, in an interaction with local media, informed that they took the decision to take her off life support on Thursday.

Weir began horse-riding at age of 3

Weir was one of the 27 finalists of the 2022 Miss Universe Australia pageant. In a Gold Coast Magazine interview, she spoke about her love for horse-riding. "I've been horse-riding since I was 3 years...and can't imagine my life without it. I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales," elaborated Weir in the interview.

Weir had passion for writing poetry

Besides being a model, Weir was also reportedly a young aspiring social media influencer. She once shared she had a passion for writing poetry, especially Gothic poetry. "I place a great level of importance on self-expression through language, whether it is reading, writing, or speaking, and this is something I really want to maintain through both my professional and artistic pursuits," Weir had said.

Social media users paid condolences on demise of Weir

Confirming the news of Weir's demise, her boyfriend, Tom Bull, told The US Sun, "We loved with a love that was more than love." When her modeling agency posted a video announcing her untimely demise, numerous social media users commented on the post and paid their condolences. German model Jasmin Selberg commented, "As a fellow equestrian, this pains me even more. Rest in peace."