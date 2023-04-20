Entertainment

K-pop star Moonbin (25) found dead; police suspect suicide

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 20, 2023, 10:03 am 2 min read

The K-pop star was found unresponsive at his residence on Wednesday evening (Picture credit: Instagram/@moon_ko_ng)

In a shocking piece of news, 25-year-old K-pop star Moonbin aka Moon Bin was found dead at his apartment in Seoul on Wednesday. The member of the boy band ASTRO was found unresponsive at his apartment. His death was confirmed by the band's music label Fantagio on Thursday. The cause of his death is not known at the moment.

Fantagio issued a statement, confirming his death

According to local reports, the singer was at his apartment in Seoul's upscale Gangnam neighborhood and was unresponsive. The music label issued a statement on Thursday to confirm Moonbin's untimely death. "On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky," said the statement posted on the label's official Twitter handle.

Police suspect suicide, say local reports

According to local media reports, the police is suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Per local reports, the police said, "He appears to have taken his own life but an autopsy is being reviewed to determine the exact cause of death." Meanwhile, Fantagio, in its statement, also asked fans to "refrain from speculative and malicious reports."

Moonbin was an actor before debuting as a singer

The popular K-pop star started his career as an actor and a model, much before he marked his singing debut. He started off with Fantiago at an early age by joining the label's training program. However, he made his singing debut in February 2016 when he officially joined the band. Other than ASTRO, Moonbin also used to perform as the duo, Moonbin & Sanha.

Fans paid tribute to the late singer

Several fans of the late singer were shocked to hear about his sudden demise. Taking to various social media platforms, fans paid tribute to the beloved star. "Moonbin, you're in a better place now. Rest and never stop smiling," said a fan while another one wrote: "I'm so sorry Moonbin for what the world did to you. I love you."