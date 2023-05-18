Entertainment

Ali Fazal is one of the most adept actors in India. The actor enjoys a considerable amount of fan following in Hollywood too. He is gearing up for the release of his next Hollywood action venture titled Kandahar. Fazal took to Instagram to share the first look of the upcoming film. The action thriller is set to release on May 26.

Fazal is seen in a rugged look with a KTM Dirt Bike. The project has been extensively shot in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia. Fazal will be sharing the screen with one of the most famous action stars, Gerard Butler. The movie is helmed by Ric Roman Waugh. The cast includes Navid Negahban, Travis Fimmel, and Elnaaz Norouzi, among others.

