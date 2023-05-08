Entertainment

Times ruthless internet bullying targeted female actors vis-a-vis pregnancy

Written by Isha Sharma May 08, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

Why are female actors targeted so ruthlessly when it comes to pregnancy?

"Feminism isn't about making women stronger... It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength," said GD Anderson. Misogyny is a deep-rooted festering wound that permeates society, and even female actors aren't marked safe from it. Fans, social media users, and even the press have always held double standards toward them, invading their personal space and shamelessly questioning them about their pregnancy.

People too preoccupied with Katrina Kaif's potential pregnancy!

Katrina Kaif might be climbing the ladder of success in her career, but people seem to be more interested in her personal life and the timing of her baby. The lines have been crossed, so much so that she recently reportedly put out a statement to convey she will look in that direction post completing her work. Should it have ever come to this?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been bashed more than once!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. She has been at the receiving end of merciless trolling due to Taimur's name since it's the same as that of a notorious Turco-Mongol conqueror. Not just that, a few months ago, a morphed pregnancy image of the Tashan actor did rounds on social media, and people bashed her for "contributing to the population endlessly."

Alia Bhatt got bullied for being pregnant before wedding

Alia Bhatt embraced motherhood "early in her career," or at least that's what armchair activists believe! Bhatt has been trolled for being pregnant before her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor, and to this day, you can find comments under her posts that scream "misogyny." It's bewildering how people don't realize that being pregnant before or after marriage is the couple's business and no one else's.

Ileana has been targeted for not revealing baby's father

Last month, Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy on social media via adorable pictures and shared that she was ready to embark on the next phase of her life. It was, however, admittedly fearless of D'Cruz to not pander to age-old societal customs as she didn't reveal any details about the baby's father. Naturally, within hours, she got bashed for "disrespecting Indian culture."