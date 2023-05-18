Entertainment

#SpiderManAcrosstheSpiderVerse: Watch Shubman Gill's Indian Spider-Man on June 1

#SpiderManAcrosstheSpiderVerse: Watch Shubman Gill's Indian Spider-Man on June 1

Written by Aikantik Bag May 18, 2023, 02:29 pm 1 min read

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' releasing on June 1

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans are gearing up for the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The film is a very special one for Indian fans as it will mark the debut of the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar. The film is set for theatrical release on June 1 and cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to the Hindi and Punjabi versions.

More about the film

Notably, Gill is the first Indian sports personality to be part of such a huge Hollywood franchise. The character is donned by Karan Soni and he will also voice the character in English. The project will be released in 10 Indian languages including Marathi, Gujarati, and Bengali. Fans are expecting something amazing from our homegrown Prabhakar and the anticipation is quite high.

Twitter Post