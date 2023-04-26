Lifestyle

Check out these bioluminescent or glowing beaches in India

Bioluminescence is a natural phenomenon where organisms like jellyfish, bacteria, fungi, plankton, and algae produce light through chemical reactions. There are several bioluminescent beaches in India where you can experience the magical glowing effect at night when the waters shine like beautiful white pearls. Here are five glowing beaches that will mesmerize you with their sparkle and shine.

Mattu Beach in Karnataka

Located 10 kilometers away from Udupi in Karnataka, Mattu Beach is a beautiful and peaceful location that glows at night illuminating the area. The bioluminescence here is created by free-living marine organisms or marine invertebrates including sea sparkles, fungi, and other microorganisms. Stretched over 30 kilometers, you can enjoy watching sunsets, walking, and picnicking here.

Betalbatim Beach in Goa

One of the cleanest and most serene beaches in South Goa, Betalbatim Beach is known for its pristine white sands and beautiful golden sunsets. Situated between Majorda and Colva beaches, this is perfect for taking a stroll and spotting dolphins. The algae present in the waters here causes the beach to get illuminated at night like glowing white pearls.

Havelock Island in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Havelock Island in Andaman will mesmerize tourists with its beautifully glowing and shimmering bioluminescence as they sail through the waters or walk through the white sands. November to January is the best time to witness the phenomenon due to the perfect temperature and climate during this time. The glow here in the waters is caused by tiny marine organisms called phytoplankton.

Thiruvanmiyur Beach in Chennai

Locals discovered the wonderful phenomenon of glistening water at Thiruvanmiyur Beach in Chennai in 2019. It's a rare sight to witness in Chennai. The sandy stretches are known for their stunning sunsets. You can enjoy grilled corn and other street food on this isolated and peaceful beach. Take a long walk or go for a run to bask in the serenity of the place.

Bangaram Beach in Lakshadweep

The Bangaram Beach in Lakshadweep is a tiny tear-shaped island that is surrounded by calming blue waters and palm trees. You can try out many water sports here during the day and witness the bluish-white glow of the waters at night. The algae, phytoplankton, and other aquatic creatures like jellyfish in the waters cause this glowing and shimmering bluish light.