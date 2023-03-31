Lifestyle

5 heart-warming souvenirs from Serbia that you must buy

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 31, 2023, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Souvenirs are like little pieces of history that you can take home with you

Serbia is a country located in Southeast Europe, and in recent years it has become an increasingly popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the world who are interested in its rich history, culture, and natural beauty. Serbia also has a great number of souvenir options. If you are visiting this country, be sure to take back home these souvenirs with you.

Rakija

Rakija is a popular Serbian brandy made by distilling fermented fruits such as plums, apricots, or grapes. In Serbia, it is often served as a welcome drink to guests. Its origin dates back to the Middle Ages when the practice of distilling alcohol was introduced to the Balkans by the Arabs. Over time, it became an integral part of the region's culture.

Ajvar

Ajvar is a popular Serbian condiment made from roasted red peppers, garlic, and eggplant. It has a sweet and slightly spicy taste and is often served as a side dish or spread on bread or crackers. Made from fresh ingredients, Ajvar has a homemade feel that makes it stand out. It is an excellent souvenir to bring back from Serbia.

Handmade jewelry

Serbia has a long tradition of handmade jewelry, and you can find many categories of jewelry here. One popular category is Filigree, which is a type of handmade jewelry that involves twisting and weaving fine metal wires to create intricate patterns. Beaded jewelry is another popular type of handmade jewelry in Serbia. You can also find jewelry made of leather, copper, and colored glass.

Serbian traditional musical instruments

Serbia's rich musical heritage has many traditional instruments. Some of the most popular traditional Serbian musical instruments which you can take back home include Gusle - a stringed instrument played with a bow, Frula - a flute made of wood, and Tamburica - a stringed instrument that is similar to a mandolin. These are definitely, authentic souvenirs to consider bringing back home.

Traditional embroidery

Serbian traditional embroidery is characterized by intricate designs, bright colors, and the use of geometric shapes and floral motifs. You can find embroidery work on folk costumes, tablecloths, towels, and other textiles. This is certainly a beautiful and intricate art form that reflects the country's rich cultural heritage. This souvenir is surely one of the best things you can take back from Serbia.