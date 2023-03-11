Lifestyle

Common tourist mistakes to avoid in Greece

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 11, 2023

Beware of these customs to avoid offending locals

Greece is a popular tourist destination known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and vibrant culture. Like every other country, Greece too has its own rule of social etiquette. As a traveler, it is important to be aware of these etiquettes to avoid offending locals and make the most of your visit. Here are some common social etiquette mistakes to avoid in Greece.

Don't say "Opa" unless you know what you're doing

"Opa" is a popular expression in Greece, and many visitors assume it's a common expression used in everyday conversation. "Opa" is typically used in celebratory moments or to express joy, enthusiasm, or surprise, and it is not something that is used in every situation. So, unless you are sure when it is appropriate to use, it is best to avoid saying "opa."

Don't show your palm

Showing your open palm with your fingers extended toward someone, known as the "Moutza," is considered a highly offensive gesture. This is because the gesture has its roots in ancient Byzantine times when prisoners were paraded in the streets with their faces blackened and their palms showed as a sign of their disgrace and punishment. It's akin to showing the middle finger.

Don't pour wine on existing wine

It is believed that pouring new wine on top of old wine in a glass can dilute the flavor and aroma of the wine, making it less enjoyable to drink. Another reason why wine should not be poured over existing wine is that it is considered disrespectful to the wine, as it shows a lack of appreciation for the wine's unique qualities and characteristics.

Don't flush toilet paper or anything else

The pipes in Greece can't handle it. That's it! Greek buildings' plumbing systems are not designed to handle large amounts of toilet paper or other materials. Flushing these items can cause blockages, which can be difficult and expensive to fix. Instead, dispose of the used toilet paper and other waste in the small bin provided next to the toilet.

Don't wear white or black at Greek weddings

Traditionally, white is the color of the bride's wedding dress, and wearing white as a guest can be seen as an attempt to upstage or compete with the bride. Furthermore, wearing black to weddings is also generally discouraged in Greek culture, as black is traditionally associated with mourning and can be seen as a sign of disrespect or bad luck.