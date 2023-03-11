Lifestyle

Souvenirs to bring back from your trip to Romania

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 11, 2023

Bring back a piece of Romania with these unique souvenirs

If you're planning a trip to Romania and wondering what to bring back, look no further! Besides offering majestic medieval castles, vibrant nightlife, and beautiful Gothic architecture, this culturally-rich destination also has plenty of souvenirs that can keep you hooked to its charm. On that note, check out these five things from Romania that you must get your hands on and bring home.

Traditional Romanian blouse 'ie'

The Romanian traditional blouse, called "ie," is a lightweight, loose-fitting blouse made of white linen or cotton, with long sleeves and intricate embroidery around the neckline, sleeves, and hem. The ie was initially worn by both men and women, and was often decorated with beads or sequins. Today, it is primarily worn by women as a symbol of national pride and cultural identity.

Carved wooden spoons

Wooden spoons have been used in Romanian households for centuries, and they are still an essential part of the traditional Romanian kitchen. Look for one that is carved from a single piece of wood and has intricate details that reflect Romanian folk art. You can find wooden spoons in various sizes and shapes, with designs ranging from simple to ornate.

Dracula-themed merchandise

Due to the country's association with the legendary vampire Dracula, Dracula-themed merchandise is a perfect souvenir to take a piece of Romania back with you. You can find vampire teeth and fangs, both realistic and novelty. You can find various figurines and statues of Dracula. Then there are Dracula-themed pendants, earrings, bracelets, and keychains. You can also get T-shirts and hoodies with Dracula designs.

Homemade bead jewelry

Romanian beadwork is renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colors, with a rich history that dates back to ancient times. You can find necklaces made with different types of beads, including glass beads, wooden beads, and seed beads. Then there are beaded bracelets that you can find in a range of styles and colors, from simple and elegant to bold and colorful.

Homemade jams

Homemade jams are tasty and practical souvenirs that you can enjoy yourself or share with friends and family back home. Many regions produce a variety of fruits that are used to make delicious jams. Try to find jams that are made by small, local producers. They often use traditional methods and locally sourced ingredients, which can result in a more authentic and flavorful product.