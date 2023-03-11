Lifestyle

Dealing with piles? Include these yoga asanas in your routine

Try these yoga poses if you are down with piles

Also called hemorrhoids, piles is an extremely painful and uncomfortable health condition that causes swelling and consequent bleeding around the anus. While it is common, it requires a physician's attention with medicines that can ease one's situation. However, yoga can also do wonders for those affected by piles as many asanas can relieve pain, cure swelling, and relax the tensed muscles of the anus.

Balasana

This pose can relax your hips, improve airflow around your anus, and ease out piles-induced burning sensation. It's fairly easy to practice daily as well. Sit on your heels, bend forward, and rest your torso between your thighs. Your head should touch the ground with your hands stretching forward in front of your head. Hold this position for about two to three minutes.

Viparita Karani

With this yoga pose, the veins and muscles encircling your anus receive a significant amount of oxygen. Sit close to a wall and lie back on the floor. Slide your buttocks as close to the wall as possible and then raise your legs straight. Place your hands beside you, focus on your breathing, and hold this pose for a few minutes.

Pawanmuktasana

This pose helps expand and contract the tissues of your anus. It also improves blood flow in the afflicted area and helps ease stiffness or swelling. All you have to do is, begin by lying down on your back. Now cling your legs, fold your knees, and hug them. Finally, lift your head off the floor and put your nose between the knees.

Baddha Konasana

Baddha Konasana helps relieve digestive distress. It also soothes the muscles of your inner thighs, hips, knees, and groin, helping you relax piles. Sit with your legs folded and the soles of your feet touching each other. Straighten your spine while wrapping your fingers over your toes. Hold this pose for a few minutes and then release.

Halasana

This asana helps increase blood flow in the anus and abdomen. Start by lying flat on your back and placing your arms beside you. Inhale, use your abdominal muscles to lift your feet off the ground, and push your legs 90 degrees in the air. Now gently bring them down to 180 degrees over your head till your toes touch the ground.