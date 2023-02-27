Lifestyle

From digestion to heart health, isabgol offers many health benefits

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 27, 2023, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Isabgol offers a host of health benefits that you may not even know

One substance, multiple advantages! Isabgol is a digestive fiber, the name of which has been derived from two Sanskrit words asp and ghol. This fiber-rich product is derived from the Plantago Ovata plant's seeds and is largely used to treat many digestive issues and laxation-related problems. However, there's more to it, so read further to tap into its many other health and wellness benefits.

Treats Irritatable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

If you have IBS, you may want to consider consuming isabgol daily for some respite. According to a study, psyllium fibres (isabgol) can provide relief from the symptoms associated with irritable bowel syndrome including abdominal pain or cramps, bloating, flatulence, indigestion, constipation, and bowel abnormalities. It adds volume to the stools and absorbs extra water, promoting easy and smooth egestion.

Promotes heart health

Isabgol is also quite effective in keeping you away from developing heart-related diseases. As per a study, consuming about 10 gm of this digestive offering can reduce five to 10 points in your cholesterol level as it is rich in soluble fiber. It also fosters the breakdown and absorption of LDL "bad" cholesterol, supporting the healthy functioning of the heart.

Fosters weight loss

Isabgol scores high on fiber, which makes you feel full and reduces your appetite. It also keeps untimely snacking at bay, helping you lose weight. Additionally, it helps manage the fat present in your body by reducing bad cholesterol and controlling your calorie consumption. For weight loss, you can drink a tablespoon of this powder with a glass of water.

Improves male fertility

Isabgol can come to the rescue of those with a low sperm count. It plays a role by multiplying the sperm count in men and thickening the semen. Additionally, it boosts their libido and prolongs their orgasm, helping those with premature ejaculation. To increase your sperm count, you can consume two-three tablespoons of isabgol seeds with a glass of warm milk at night.

Ensures skin health

Consuming isabgol also offers benefits related to the skin. From treating acne and pimples to reducing inflammation and unclogging pores, this offering is a godsend for those wanting to improve their overall skin health. Other than that, it is also useful in treating insect bites, preventing blackheads and whiteheads, healing skin irritation, curing wounds, and promoting a natural glow.