Office syndrome: What it is and how to prevent it

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 13, 2023, 02:06 pm 3 min read

The modern work culture requires us to sit in front of our computers for long hours. This has led many towards living a sedentary lifestyle. On the surface, it might not seem to be harmful, but most people do not realize how this lifestyle practice can lead to serious health consequences later. These symptoms constitute office syndrome. Here's how you can prevent it.

What exactly is office syndrome?

As the name implies, office syndrome happens while working at an office, or more precisely, while working in front of a computer. It refers to a variety of physical health issues caused by prolonged sitting and working at a desk. The sedentary nature of office work can cause eye strain, neck and back pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, headaches, cardiovascular disease, and type-2 diabetes.

Set your workspace ergonomically

Ensure that everything at your workstation—the chair, desk, keyboard, mouse, and monitor—is ergonomically designed. Select a chair with lumbar support; adjust its height so that your feet are flat on the ground. Your keyboard and mouse should be accessible easily, and your computer screen should be positioned such that the top of the screen is at or just below eye level.

Take breaks frequently

It is crucial to take regular breaks from sitting and staring at the screen. Get up, stretch, and take a little stroll every hour. Every 15 minutes, take a few minutes to glance away from the computer screen and towards a farther-off sight, preferably one that is more than 20 feet away. Leverage the many benefits of taking micro-breaks at work.

Exercise regularly

Regular physical activity can help avoid office syndrome by enhancing blood circulation, easing stress in the muscles, and supporting general physical and mental health. You must aim to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week. Exercises that can stretch and strengthen core muscle groups as well as improve your posture are preferred.

Use proper lighting

Ensure that your workspace has sufficient lighting so that it doesn't cause eye strain. Consider utilizing an anti-glare screen or adjustable blinds to decrease glare on your screen. Position your computer screen away from windows or other sources of glare. Long periods of screen time can dry out the eyes, which can further result in poor vision and headaches.

Stretch often

Sitting in the same position for an extended amount of time is the primary cause of office syndrome. So stretching every hour is quite essential. Perform simple workout routines like twisting, sitting and standing, head and shoulder rolls, arm and neck stretches, wrist stretch, and ankle rolls throughout the day. This will help loosen muscles and improve your blood circulation.