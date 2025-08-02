LOADING...
Home / News / India News / 'India on track to become 3rd-largest economy': PM Modi
Summarize
'India on track to become 3rd-largest economy': PM Modi
Trump had called India a "dead economy"

'India on track to become 3rd-largest economy': PM Modi

By Snehil Singh
Aug 02, 2025
03:18 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy. His statement comes in the wake of United States President Donald Trump's recent remarks about India's economy. Trump had called India a "dead economy" while criticizing its relationship with Russia, further imposing a 25% tariff on nearly all Indian imports.

Economic resilience

Appeal to unite, support 'swadeshi' products

Addressing a rally in Varanasi, PM Modi stressed the need for India to be alert about its economic interests amid global instability. He appealed to all political parties to unite and support 'swadeshi' products, saying, "We will buy only those things that are made by Indians. We need to become vocal for local."

Security concerns

PM Modi slams Congress, SP for Pakistan remarks

During the rally, PM Modi also took a dig at Pakistan and terrorists. He said they won't be spared even in "pataal lok." The Prime Minister slammed the Congress and Samajwadi Party for criticizing India's actions against terror hideouts in Pakistan during "Operation Sindoor." He accused them of politicizing national security and appeasing vote banks.