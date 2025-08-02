'India on track to become 3rd-largest economy': PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy. His statement comes in the wake of United States President Donald Trump's recent remarks about India's economy. Trump had called India a "dead economy" while criticizing its relationship with Russia, further imposing a 25% tariff on nearly all Indian imports.
Economic resilience
Appeal to unite, support 'swadeshi' products
Addressing a rally in Varanasi, PM Modi stressed the need for India to be alert about its economic interests amid global instability. He appealed to all political parties to unite and support 'swadeshi' products, saying, "We will buy only those things that are made by Indians. We need to become vocal for local."
Security concerns
PM Modi slams Congress, SP for Pakistan remarks
During the rally, PM Modi also took a dig at Pakistan and terrorists. He said they won't be spared even in "pataal lok." The Prime Minister slammed the Congress and Samajwadi Party for criticizing India's actions against terror hideouts in Pakistan during "Operation Sindoor." He accused them of politicizing national security and appeasing vote banks.