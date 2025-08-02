Next Article
Malegaon blast case: All accused acquitted for complete lack evidence
A Mumbai court has acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast, saying there just wasn't enough credible evidence to prove they were part of a banned terror group.
The judge pointed out that Abhinav Bharat, the organization at the center of the case, was actually registered legally and set up to promote patriotism—not terrorism.
No proof linking accused to terror group
The prosecution's main arguments didn't hold up: there was no proof linking key accused like Pragya Singh Thakur to Abhinav Bharat, and claims about funds being misused for terror activities weren't backed by evidence.
Even witness statements fell apart under scrutiny.
In the end, with so many gaps in the case, all seven—including Thakur and former Army officer Prasad Purohit—walked free.