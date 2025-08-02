Malegaon blast case: All accused acquitted for complete lack evidence India Aug 02, 2025

A Mumbai court has acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast, saying there just wasn't enough credible evidence to prove they were part of a banned terror group.

The judge pointed out that Abhinav Bharat, the organization at the center of the case, was actually registered legally and set up to promote patriotism—not terrorism.