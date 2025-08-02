Next Article
'Tortured to name Modi, Yogi...': Pragya on Malegaon blasts case
Pragya Thakur, former BJP MP, says Maharashtra ATS officers tortured her during 24 days in custody back in 2008, pushing her to name big leaders like PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in the Malegaon blasts case.
"They kept saying, 'Name these people then we won't beat you,'" she shared about her experience.
Court found no proof of torture
The 2008 Malegaon blasts killed six and injured 95. An NIA court acquitted Thakur and others due to unreliable evidence and investigation lapses—though it found no proof of torture since there were no complaints at the time.
The court also ordered compensation for victims' families.
Thakur is known for controversial statements and has often sparked debate with her outspoken views.