Honda's first high-performance electric bike launching soon: What to expect

Honda is gearing up to unveil its first-ever high-performance electric motorcycle on September 2, 2025. The company has released teaser images , giving us a glimpse of the upcoming model. The design elements seem to be inspired by the previously unveiled EV Fun concept. The new bike will be a street-naked with an aggressive riding posture and advanced features.

Details Design and performance The teaser for Honda's first electric motorcycle highlights its LED DRL, bar-end mirrors, clip-on handlebars, and a large TFT screen. The bike is expected to deliver performance equivalent to a 500cc motorcycle with around 50hp from the motor. But what really sets this model apart is its torque delivery, which will be instantaneous from the get-go.

Charging convenience CCS2 fast charging for added convenience The upcoming electric motorcycle from Honda will also come with CCS2 fast charging, making it compatible with the same fast chargers used by electric cars. This feature makes it a lot more convenient for users as they won't have to look for dedicated bike chargers. The launch of this innovative model will start in Europe.