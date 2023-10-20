How special-edition Revolt RV400 fares against Tork Kratos R
Revolt Motors has launched the India Blue Cricket Special Edition version of its popular electric motorcycle, the RV400 in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom, including charger). At that price point, this special-edition model rivals the Tork Kratos R in the premium e-motorcycle segment. Between these two, which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.
Why does this story matter?
Revolt Motors was one of the early movers in the mass-produced premium electric motorcycle segment in India. Its RV400 model offered more practicality with a removable battery pack. This allowed the rider to instantly replenish the range by replacing a drained battery with a fully charged one. However, its dominance is now being challenged by rivals such as the Tork Kratos R.
Tork Kratos R looks more visually appealing
The special Revolt RV400 model sports a fresh 'India Blue' shade and features a sculpted fuel tank-like structure, a wide handlebar, a projector LED headlamp, a stepped-up seat, and a sleek LED taillamp. Tork Kratos R flaunts a muscular tank-like structure with extensions, an angular LED headlight, LED DRLs on the sides, a split-type seat, a slim LED taillamp, and a 5.0-inch instrument cluster.
Both bikes are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels
Both the RV400 India Blue Cricket Special Edition and Kratos R come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system and regenerative braking for better braking performance. The former gets inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit. The latter has telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.
The Kratos R promises a longer riding range
The special Revolt RV400 India Blue version draws power from a 3kW mid-mounted motor with a belt-drive system and a removable 3.24kWh battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 150km. Powering the Tork Kratos R is a mid-mounted 9kW PMSM motor linked to a 4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. It has a claimed range of up to 180km on a single charge.
Which one should you buy?
In India, the Revolt RV400 India Blue Cricket Special Edition can be yours at Rs. 1.55 lakh. On the other hand, the Tork Kratos R ranges between Rs. 1.37 lakh and Rs. 1.67 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Kratos R makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design and potent powertrain, compared to its rival.