HOP OXO v/s Tork Kratos R: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 12, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

Homegrown EV start-up HOP Electric Mobility introduced its premium electric motorcycle, the OXO in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, the EV goes up against the Kratos R from Pune-based Tork Motors. While the OXO gets a BLDC hub-mounted motor, the latter has a mid-mounted axial flux PMSM electric unit. However, which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

The electric two-wheeler segment has been growing rapidly in the Indian market. The newest to join the bandwagon is the OXO from Jaipur-based HOP Electric Mobility.

The newcomer plans to take the champion's crown in the performance e-bike segment.

However, it faces a steep challenge in form of the Tork Kratos R, which was indirectly responsible for creating the category on our shores.

Tork Kratos R looks more pleasing to the eye

HOP OXO flaunts a muscular tank-like structure with LED strips on the sides, an angular LED headlight, a stepped-up seat, split-style grab rails, a sleek taillamp, a 5.0-inch LCD instrument cluster, and 18-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) alloy wheels. Tork Kratos R sports a split trellis frame with a water-resistant aluminum-sealed battery pack, a stepped-up seat, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup.

Tork Kratos R packs a more powerful powertrain

HOP OXO draws power from either a 5.2kW (Base) or 6.2kW (Pro) BLDC hub-mounted motor that is paired with a 3.75kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. Tork Kratos R gets a more powerful mid-mounted 9kW axial flux PMSM motor linked to a 4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The former promises a range of up to 150km, while the latter can do up to 180km on a charge.

Both bikes are equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

For rider safety, both the HOP OXO and Tork Kratos R come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System and regenerative braking for improved handling characteristics. Suspension duties on both EVs are handled by telescopic forks on the front. The former gets dual rear shock absorbers, while the latter has a rear mono-shock unit.

Which one should you buy?

In India, Tork Kratos R will set you back by Rs. 1.37 lakh, while the HOP OXO ranges between Rs. 1.4 lakh and Rs. 1.67 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Tork Kratos R makes more sense on our shores, as it has a sporty and aggressive design, a powerful electric motor, and a larger battery pack; making it a value-for-money proposition.