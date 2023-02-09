Auto

HOP OXO e-bike launched at Rs. 1.4 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 09, 2023, 11:44 am 2 min read

HOP OXO has a top speed of 95km/h (HOP Electric Mobility)

Homegrown EV start-up HOP Electric Mobility has launched the OXO model in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is offered in two packages: Base and Pro. The EV maker has showcased the bike at the ongoing Hyderabad E-Motor Show. The all-electric two-wheeler can be ordered in as many as five color schemes under the Pro package.

Why does this story matter?

The electric two-wheeler segment has been booming in India, with multiple new offerings from various homegrown start-ups. The newest to enter the market is the OXO from Jaipur-based HOP Electric Mobility.

It happens to be the third offering from the homegrown automaker to hit our shores, after the LYF and LEO e-scooters.

The all-new EV primarily competes against the Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos.

The bike flaunts an angular headlight and a stepped-up seat

The HOP OXO has a typical streetfighter silhouette and flaunts a muscular tank-like structure with LED strips on the sides, an angular LED headlight, a wide handlebar, sharp-looking mirrors, a stepped-up seat, split-style grab rails, and a sleek taillamp. The EV packs a 5.0-inch LCD instrument cluster with 4G connectivity for OTA updates. The motorcycle rides on 18-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) alloy wheels.

It promises a range of up to 150km

The HOP OXO draws power from either a 5.2kW (Base) or 6.2kW (Pro) BLDC hub-mounted motor that is paired with a 3.75kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 150km on a single charge.

The EV is equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

For the safety of the rider, the HOP OXO is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) and regenerative braking for improved handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the all-electric motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

How much does it cost?

In India, the HOP OXO can be yours at Rs. 1.4 lakh for the Base package and Rs. 1.67 lakh for the Pro package (all prices, ex-showroom, without Fame II subsidy). The EV can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.