Auto

Hop Leo e-scooter debuts with 120km range: Check rival EVs

Hop Leo e-scooter debuts with 120km range: Check rival EVs

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 19, 2023, 02:23 pm 3 min read

Hop Leo flaunts all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hop Electric Mobility)

Homegrown EV maker HOP Electric Mobility has launched the high-speed version of the Leo e-scooter in India with starting sticker price of Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom). The scooter is offered in three variants: Basic, Standard, and Extended. The all-electric two-wheeler promises a true range of up to 120km on a single charge. It will be available via the brand's showroom starting this month.

Top features of the Hop Leo e-scooter

Hop Leo flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a grab rail, an LED taillamp, alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. For safety, it gets a front disc brake, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It draws power from a 2.5kW hub-mounted PMSM electric motor linked to an IP67-rated 2.4kWh battery pack.

Ola S1 delivers a range of 141km

Ola S1 can be yours at Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The scooter has a smiley-shaped LED headlight, an LED taillamp, a single-piece seat, 12.0-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, a single-sided front fork, a mono-shock rear unit, disc brakes, and Combined Braking System (CBS). It is backed by an 8.5kW electric motor paired with a 3kWh battery pack.

Ather 450X Gen3 promises a range of 146km

Ather 450X Gen3 is priced at 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom) which includes FAME II subsidy and a portable home charger unit. It sports an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flush-fitted side stand, 12-inch alloy wheels, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, telescopic front forks, a mono-shock rear unit, and disc brakes on both wheels. It runs on a 6kW PMS motor linked to a 3.7kWh battery pack.

Hero VIDA V1 has a claimed range of 165km

Hero VIDA V1 will set you back by Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It features an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats with 26-liter under-seat storage, a sleek LED taillight, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, telescopic front forks, a mono-shock rear unit, and disc brakes. It is powered by a hub-mounted electric motor linked to a 3.44kWh removable battery pack.

TVS iQube can do 100km on a single charge

TVS iQube costs Rs. 99,130 with Fame II subsidy (ex-showroom) in India. It gets an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a flat seat, an LED taillight, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with SmartXonnect system, 12-inch alloy wheels, a front disc brake, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is fueled by a 4.4kW hub-mounted electric motor paired with an IP67-rated 3.04kWh battery pack.