Auto

One-off Mahindra XUV400 Formula E Edition debuts: Check top features

One-off Mahindra XUV400 Formula E Edition debuts: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 12, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Mahindra XUV400 churns out 150hp of power (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra took the wraps off the one-off Formula E Edition of the XUV400 at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show. The EV flaunts a special livery that has been designed by Mahindra's Formula E Team and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) and celebrates the racing spirit of the EV maker. Let's take a look at the top features of the unique e-SUV.

Why does this story matter?

The XUV400 is the first EV from Mahindra under the Born Electric platform and offers a rugged design and a tech-forward cabin.

The carmaker is using its experience and expertise from Formula E in developing electric powertrains for its road-going EVs.

The brand showcased the special Formula E Edition of the e-SUV to commemorate a successful run through eight seasons of the all-electric motorsport.

The SUV follows the brand's modern design language

The Mahindra XUV400 Formula E Edition follows the brand's modern design language. The SUV flaunts a sharp-looking closed-off grille with copper-finished inserts, a special livery that has the brand's signature red, black, and copper shades, projector LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, wrap-around LED taillights, and 16-inch black alloy wheels with copper-colored inserts. The e-SUV has the 'Mahindra Racing' branding on the C-pillars.

A capable electric powertrain

The Mahindra XUV400 Formula E Edition is backed by the same potent 150hp/310Nm electric motor that powers the standard model. The motor is linked to either a 34.5kWh or a 39.4kWh IP67-rated battery pack. The EV promises to deliver a range of up to 375km on the smaller battery pack and up to 456km on the larger battery option.

Over 60 connected car functions

The Mahindra XUV400 Formula E Edition comes equipped with over 60 connected car functions via the brand's "Blue Sense Plus" suite. The suite allows the customers to keep a track of the performance of the e-SUV, as well as monitor critical data such as the charge level of the battery pack through a dedicated smartphone app. The drivers can also analyze their driving style.

An expansive safety suite

The Mahindra XUV400 Formula E Edition gets an expansive suite of safety features. The e-SUV comes equipped with six airbags as standard to provide adequate protection in case of a car crash. The car also has active electronic aids such as ABS, EBD, ESC, and a rear-view camera. The four-wheeler gets disc brakes on all four wheels to further improve the braking performance.