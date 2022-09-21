Auto

Mahindra and Fiat Chrysler at loggerheads over the ROXOR SUV

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 21, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

Mahindra ROXOR is powered by 2.5-liter M2DICR diesel engine (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has engaged in a legal battle with Mahindra over the design of the latter's ROXOR SUV in the US. FCA had previously won a lawsuit against the homegrown SUV specialist in 2019 and 2020, which forced Mahindra to redesign its product for sale on US soil. However, the Italian-American automaker now wants a complete ban on the vehicle.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2018, Mahindra set its foot in the US market with the ROXOR SUV, which was locally assembled by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA).

However, immediately after its launch, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles filed a complaint with the USITC against the former for copying Jeep's trademark design and demanded a stay on the vehicle in the US market.

Information FCA claims the design is copied from Jeep

According to Fiat Chrysler's 2018 appeal to the United States International Trade Commission (USITC), Mahindra had allegedly copied Jeep's trademarked design. The USITC ruled in favor of the Italian-American group and issued a cease-and-desist order against Mahindra.

Mahindra had updated the ROXOR SUV in 2021. After the product was redesigned, the USITC gave its final ruling that the 2021 model no longer infringes on the FCA's trademark. For additional information, Mahindra had procured a license from Willys in 1947 for the production of its Jeep model and had rights to manufacture and sell the four-wheeler in the Indian market.

Design A quick look at Mahindra ROXOR

As far as its specifications are concerned, ROXOR is an off-road vehicle sold by the US arm of Mahindra. It flaunts a clamshell bonnet, round headlamps, a raked windscreen, power steering, an electric winch on the front bumper, steel wheels with off-road biased tires, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and squared-out taillights. The vehicle is available in two trim levels: Base and All-Weather.