Mahindra BE Rall E concept SUV breaks cover: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 11, 2023, 06:12 pm 3 min read

Mahindra BE Rall E concept rides on steel wheels (Photo Credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has showcased an all-new Rall E concept SUV in Hyderabad. The rugged-looking car is based on the BE.05 concept, which made its debut in August last year. The electric SUV gets major design updates to make it suitable for offroad applications. The XUV.e9 and BE.05 were displayed alongside the offroad-biased EV. Here's what they offer.

Why does this story matter?

Mahindra is betting big on all-electric mobility solutions. The carmaker introduced the capable XUV400 as its first-ever EV under the Born Electric platform last year.

Now, the brand has showcased a rugged Rall E concept SUV to strengthen its image as an SUV maker with green credentials.

The new EV is underpinned by the brand's Indian Global (INGLO) skateboard architecture.

The SUV flaunts rugged black cladding and steel wheels

On the outside, the Mahindra BE Rall E concept SUV follows the brand's unique design language with C-shaped LED elements and sharply cut surfaces. It flaunts a muscular bonnet, silvered skid plates, sleek LED headlights, rugged black cladding, a roof rack with integrated auxiliary LED lights, flush-fitted door handles, and a sloping roofline. Connected-style LED taillights grace the rear end.

It will be available with fast charging capabilities

Based on the INGLO platform, the Mahindra BE Rall E concept SUV will draw power from dual electric motors in an all-wheel-drive configuration. The setup will likely be paired to either a 60kWh or an 80kWh battery pack with fast charging capabilities.

The EV will feature a large dual-display setup

The interiors of the Mahindra BE Rall E concept SUV are under wraps. However, we expect the rugged EV to feature a minimalist dashboard design, fabric upholstery, a large dual-display setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and Level 2+ autonomous driving technology.

Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 were also shown

The carmaker also showcased the XUV.e9 and BE.05 concepts at the event in Hyderabad. The former is based on the capable XUV700 and is expected to reach its final production avatar by the end of 2024, while the latter is a ground-up all-new design based on the brand's Born Electric design philosophy. Both EVs were first showcased at an event in August last year.

How much do they cost?

The pricing details are not available to the general public, as all Mahindra SUVs showcased at the event are still in an early concept stage. The automaker is expected to finalize the production avatars in the coming year or two.