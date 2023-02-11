Auto

2024 Genesis GV80 coupe-SUV to arrive soon: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 11, 2023, 05:04 pm 2 min read

2024 Genesis GV80 coupe-SUV will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Genesis)

Genesis, the Hyundai-owned luxury carmaker, is expected to launch an all-new coupe version of its popular GV80 SUV for the global markets. The test mule of the upcoming coupe-SUV was spotted near the Arctic Circle recently, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. Based on the standard model, the upcoming four-wheeler will get an imposing design language and will be offered with multiple engine options.

Established as a luxury car division of the South Korean auto giant Hyundai, Genesis soon became a standalone brand in global markets such as the US.

The carmaker introduced the GV80 in 2020 as a mid-size crossover offering, based on the brand's modular M3 platform.

However, with the competition heating up, the company is now planning a coupe version to entice more buyers.

The car will sport split-type LED headlights and designer wheels

Based on the standard Genesis GV80, the upcoming coupe-SUV will have a lengthy bonnet, a massive chromed grille, and a sloping roofline. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the vehicle will be graced by wrap-around LED taillamps, dual oval-shaped exhaust tips, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a diffuser.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The technical details of the GV80 coupe-SUV are yet to be announced by Genesis. However, we expect it to get the 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine (300hp/311Nm) and the 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 diesel motor (375hp/391Nm) from the standard model.

The coupe should feature leather upholstery and ADAS functions

On the inside, the upcoming Genesis GV80 coupe-SUV is expected to get a luxurious five-seater cabin with leather upholstery, faux wood trims, heated seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will likely pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with the latest connectivity tech. Multiple airbags and ADAS functions should ensure the passengers' safety.

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the Genesis GV80 coupe-SUV should be revealed by the brand at the vehicle's launch event. For reference, the standard GV80 version starts at $55,550 (approximately Rs. 45.84 lakh) in the US market.