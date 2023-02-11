Pininfarina Battista steals the spotlight at Hyderabad E-Motor Show
Mahindra-owned Pininfarina has showcased its flagship hypercar, the Battista in India at the ongoing Hyderabad E-Motor Show. With a striking design, a sporty and tech-forward cabin, and a potent 1,900hp quad-electric motor setup, the coupe is the most powerful road-legal Italian car to reach our shores. With a 120kWh battery pack, the electric hypercar promises a range of up to 483km.
Why does this story matter?
- The Pininfarina Battista is the most powerful EV to come out of Italy to date.
- The carmaker set acceleration and braking records with the handcrafted hypercar last year, making it the world's fastest-accelerating road-legal vehicle as well as the fastest-braking EV.
- Mahindra decided to showcase the world-class electric coupe in India, ahead of the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix.
The coupe flaunts a large rear wing and designer wheels
The Pininfarina Battista showcased in Hyderabad flaunts the Indian tricolor flag livery. The coupe has a sculpted bonnet, a front air splitter, sleek LED headlamps with a full-width LED DRL strip, dihedral doors, body-colored ORVMs, a sloping roofline, and 21-inch designer wheels. Slim LED taillights, a large rear wing, and a diffuser are available on the rear end of the EV.
It promises a range of up to 483km
The Pininfarina Battista draws power from quad electric motors linked to a T-shaped 120kWh battery pack. The setup develops a maximum power of 1,900hp and a peak torque of 2,300Nm. The coupe reaches a top speed of 349.2km/h.
The EV features carbon fiber seats and multiple airbags
On the inside, the Pininfarina Battista has a luxurious two-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, racing-style carbon fiber bucket seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a 360-degree-view camera.
Pininfarina Battista: Pricing
Pininfarina has showcased the Battista at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show. However, the carmaker has not disclosed any plans for the launch of the hypercar on our shores. For reference, the EV carries a price tag of $2.2 million (approximately Rs. 18.14 crore) in the US.