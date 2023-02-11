Auto

Pininfarina Battista steals the spotlight at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

Pininfarina Battista steals the spotlight at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 11, 2023, 04:15 pm 2 min read

Pininfarina Battista sprints from 0-96km/h in just 1.79 seconds (Photo credit: Pininfarina)

Mahindra-owned Pininfarina has showcased its flagship hypercar, the Battista in India at the ongoing Hyderabad E-Motor Show. With a striking design, a sporty and tech-forward cabin, and a potent 1,900hp quad-electric motor setup, the coupe is the most powerful road-legal Italian car to reach our shores. With a 120kWh battery pack, the electric hypercar promises a range of up to 483km.

Why does this story matter?

The Pininfarina Battista is the most powerful EV to come out of Italy to date.

The carmaker set acceleration and braking records with the handcrafted hypercar last year, making it the world's fastest-accelerating road-legal vehicle as well as the fastest-braking EV.

Mahindra decided to showcase the world-class electric coupe in India, ahead of the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix.

The coupe flaunts a large rear wing and designer wheels

The Pininfarina Battista showcased in Hyderabad flaunts the Indian tricolor flag livery. The coupe has a sculpted bonnet, a front air splitter, sleek LED headlamps with a full-width LED DRL strip, dihedral doors, body-colored ORVMs, a sloping roofline, and 21-inch designer wheels. Slim LED taillights, a large rear wing, and a diffuser are available on the rear end of the EV.

It promises a range of up to 483km

The Pininfarina Battista draws power from quad electric motors linked to a T-shaped 120kWh battery pack. The setup develops a maximum power of 1,900hp and a peak torque of 2,300Nm. The coupe reaches a top speed of 349.2km/h.

The EV features carbon fiber seats and multiple airbags

On the inside, the Pininfarina Battista has a luxurious two-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, racing-style carbon fiber bucket seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Pininfarina Battista: Pricing

Pininfarina has showcased the Battista at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show. However, the carmaker has not disclosed any plans for the launch of the hypercar on our shores. For reference, the EV carries a price tag of $2.2 million (approximately Rs. 18.14 crore) in the US.