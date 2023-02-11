Auto

Mercedes-Maybach S 580e breaks cover as a luxurious hybrid limousine

Mercedes-Maybach S 580e breaks cover as a luxurious hybrid limousine

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 11, 2023, 10:39 am 2 min read

Mercedes-Maybach S 580e produces a combined output of 510hp (Photo credit: Mercedes-Maybach)

Mercedes-Maybach has taken the wraps off the S 580e plug-in hybrid limousine for various Asian and European markets. The ultra-luxurious car happens to be the first electrified vehicle from the "Maybach" division of the German automaker. The car retains the overall silhouette of the S 580 variant. The four-wheeler promises to deliver a range of up to 100km in pure EV mode.

Why does this story matter?

Maybach, the ultra-luxurious division of Mercedes-Benz, is known for creating some of the most opulent vehicles across the globe.

With a recent shift toward electrification in the automotive world, the carmaker decided to introduce a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) version of its best-selling sedan model, the S-Class.

The limousine draws power from a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, straight-six engine, replacing the older 4.0-liter V8 mill.

The sedan sports flush-fitted door handles and designer alloy wheels

The Mercedes-Maybach S 580e retains the design of the standard model and flaunts a lengthy and muscular bonnet, sweptback Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a large chromed grille with vertical slats, and a wide air dam. The sedan is flanked on the sides by indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights grace the rear end.

It is backed by a 3.0-liter, petrol-hybrid powertrain

The Mercedes-Maybach S 580e is offered with a 367hp, 3.0-liter, turbocharged, straight-six petrol engine paired with a 150hp electric motor. The setup generates a combined output of 510hp/750Nm. The sedan promises a range of up to 100km in EV mode.

The car features multi-color ambient lighting and MBUX infotainment panel

On the inside, the Mercedes-Maybach S 580e has a luxurious four-seater cabin, featuring a minimalistic dashboard with wooden trims, premium leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan packs a digital instrument cluster and a vertically-stacked touchscreen MBUX infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Mercedes-Maybach S 580e: Pricing

Mercedes-Maybach will announce the pricing details of the S 580e soon. The carmaker will release the sedan in the Asian and European markets. It will carry a premium over the standard model, which costs Rs. 3.2 crore (ex-showroom) in India.