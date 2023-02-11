One-off Mahindra XUV400 Formula E Edition showcased with special livery
Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has showcased the one-off Formula E Edition of the XUV400 ahead of the inaugural Formula E Hyderabad E-Prix. The special livery has been designed by Mahindra's Formula E Team and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE). The unique all-electric SUV is said to be inspired by the racing spirit and flaunts the 'Mahindra Racing' name on the C-pillars.
Why does this story matter?
- Mahindra introduced the XUV400 in September last year. The EV marked the beginning of a new chapter for the legendary SUV maker from India.
- The company is also competing in the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with its M9Electro Gen3 race car.
- To celebrate its racing spirit, the brand has now showcased the special XUV400 Formula E Edition.
The SUV flaunts a special black, red, and copper-colored livery
The one-off Mahindra XUV400 Formula E Edition flaunts a special livery that has the brand's signature red color, along with black and copper shades. The SUV features a closed-off grille with copper-finished inserts, projector LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear end.
It promises a range of up to 456km
The Mahindra XUV400 Formula E Edition draws power from a potent electric motor that is linked to either a 34.5kWh or a 39.4kWh battery pack, delivering a range of up to 375km and 456km, respectively. The powertrain develops 150hp/310Nm.
The EV features an all-black dashboard with copper-colored inserts
The XUV400 Formula E Edition remains unchanged on the inside and features a spacious five-seater cabin, an all-black dashboard with copper-colored inserts, leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger, over 60 connected car functions, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ABS.
How much does it cost?
Mahindra has not disclosed the pricing of the XUV400 Formula E Edition, as the EV is not meant for sale to the general public. We expect the SUV maker to auction its one-off creation for charity purposes, much like its other recent special creations.