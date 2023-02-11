Auto

One-off Mahindra XUV400 Formula E Edition showcased with special livery

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 11, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Mahindra XUV400 has a top speed of 150km/h (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has showcased the one-off Formula E Edition of the XUV400 ahead of the inaugural Formula E Hyderabad E-Prix. The special livery has been designed by Mahindra's Formula E Team and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE). The unique all-electric SUV is said to be inspired by the racing spirit and flaunts the 'Mahindra Racing' name on the C-pillars.

Why does this story matter?

Mahindra introduced the XUV400 in September last year. The EV marked the beginning of a new chapter for the legendary SUV maker from India.

The company is also competing in the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with its M9Electro Gen3 race car.

To celebrate its racing spirit, the brand has now showcased the special XUV400 Formula E Edition.

The SUV flaunts a special black, red, and copper-colored livery

The one-off Mahindra XUV400 Formula E Edition flaunts a special livery that has the brand's signature red color, along with black and copper shades. The SUV features a closed-off grille with copper-finished inserts, projector LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear end.

It promises a range of up to 456km

The Mahindra XUV400 Formula E Edition draws power from a potent electric motor that is linked to either a 34.5kWh or a 39.4kWh battery pack, delivering a range of up to 375km and 456km, respectively. The powertrain develops 150hp/310Nm.

The EV features an all-black dashboard with copper-colored inserts

The XUV400 Formula E Edition remains unchanged on the inside and features a spacious five-seater cabin, an all-black dashboard with copper-colored inserts, leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger, over 60 connected car functions, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ABS.

How much does it cost?

Mahindra has not disclosed the pricing of the XUV400 Formula E Edition, as the EV is not meant for sale to the general public. We expect the SUV maker to auction its one-off creation for charity purposes, much like its other recent special creations.