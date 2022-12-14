Auto

Mahindra reveals its M9Electro Gen3 race car for Formula E

Mahindra M9Electro Gen3 Formula E race car has a top speed of 320km/h (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra Racing has taken the wraps off the M9Electro Gen3 Formula E race car prior to the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The car features an all-new copper and signature red livery designed by Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE). It is inspired by the brand's Born Electric platform design language. It will be driven by Lucas di Grassi and Oliver Rowland.

Why does this story matter?

Mahindra Racing has been a part of Formula E since its inception in 2014.

The team has seen its share of ups and downs in the pinnacle of sustainable open-wheel Formula Racing, with its best result being third in the 2016 championship.

With changes in regulations and the all-new Gen3 race cars, the ninth season of the sport is expected to raise the bar.

The race car has edgy body panels and new livery

Mahindra Racing's M9Electro Gen3 Formula E race car flaunts a new livery that has the brand's signature red color mated with an all-new copper shade. The new design pay homage to the team's history in motorsport. The race car sports edgy body panels and uses lightweight materials such as linen and recycled carbon fiber, as instructed by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

It features a 470hp, dual-electric motor setup

The Mahindra M9Electro Gen3 Formula E race car draws power from an all-new 470hp, dual-electric motor setup that is linked to a new-generation battery pack. The EV also has a 600kW regenerative braking system that recovers over 40% of the energy spent during a race.

It gets a "Halo" crash-protection system

With driver's safety being the top priority, the Mahindra M9Electro Gen3 Formula E race car has a carbon fiber reinforced cockpit with special fire-retardant padding material in the head restraint, a "Halo" crash-protection system, and a four-point safety harness with quick-release function. The recycled carbon fiber and linen body panels help improve the structural rigidity of the vehicle.

Mahindra is aiming for better results this time

By signing in former champion Lucas Di Grassi and retaining their best driver Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing is aiming for a better result in the upcoming ninth season of the motorsport. Formula 2 race winner Jehan Daruvala has also joined as the team's reserve driver.