Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3 Formula E race car breaks cover

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 09, 2022, 10:40 am 2 min read

Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3 race car has a maximum power output of 469hp (Photo Credit: Maserati MSG Racing)

Maserati MSG Racing has taken the wraps off the Tipo Folgore Gen3 Formula E race car ahead of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The race car pays homage to the brand's first racing car, the Tipo 26, which won the 1926 Targa Florio in Sicily, Italy. The carmaker is set to make its debut in the ninth season of the motorsport.

Why does this story matter?

Maserati is set to become the first Italian brand to compete in Formula E, the pinnacle of sustainable open-wheel Formula Racing. This also marks the return of the carmaker to the single-seater racing format after a span of 60 years.

The brand teamed up with Venturi Racing to develop the Gen3 race car.

It will be driven by Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Guenther.

The race car flaunts Maserati's iconic blue livery

Maserati MSG Racing's Tipo Folgore Gen3 race car flaunts an edgy design with the brand's iconic blue livery and the Italian tricolor on either side of the bulkhead. It is made using recycled carbon fiber and linen materials, as directed by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). The all-electric race car tips the scales at 840kg and has a wheelbase of 2970.5mm.

It has a top speed of 320km/h

The Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3 race car is powered by a 469hp dual electric motor setup that is paired with a new-generation battery pack. The EV also features a 600kW regenerative braking system that recovers over 40% of the energy during a race.

It features a "Halo" crash-protection system and a reinforced cockpit

The Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3 race car features a carbon fiber reinforced cockpit, a specially designed racing seat, a four-point safety harness with quick release function, a "Halo" crash-protection system, and fire-retardant padding material all-around the cockpit to ensure the safety of the driver. Apart from these, the race car also has electronic safety measures to disconnect power in case of an electrical failure.

Formula E is important for development of future Maserati EVs

"The track expertise, technology, and software used in Formula E is a key part to this competitiveness and will transfer to Maserati's high-end road cars with the imminent introduction of its Folgore range," said Maserati.

