Suzuki Burgman Street v/s TVS Ntorq 125: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 09, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Japanese marque Suzuki has launched a special EX variant of the popular Burgman Street scooter in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The maxi-scooter competes in the 125cc category and aims to challenge the reigning champion, the TVS Ntorq 125 XT. However, does the newcomer pack enough punch to dethrone the current leader? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Burgman Street has been one of the most popular models for Suzuki in India. The brand has updated the scooter with a new EX variant which features a silent-type integrated starter generator and an auto start-stop function.

Suzuki plans to claim the top spot in the 125cc segment.

However, with TVS Motor's Ntorq 125 XT in its way, it will be a steep challenge.

Suzuki Burgman Street EX is more pleasing to the eye

Suzuki Burgman Street EX flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight, an upright windscreen, a flat footboard, a single-piece stepped-up seat, a sleek LED taillamp, and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console. TVS Ntorq 125 XT sports an apron-mounted LED headlight with DRLs, a wide handlebar, a side-mounted exhaust, special Neon Green paint scheme, and a Bluetooth-enabled split-style instrument cluster. Both scooters ride on 12-inch alloy wheels.

TVS Ntorq 125 XT packs a more powerful engine

Suzuki Burgman Street EX draws power from a 125cc, air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve, single-cylinder engine that generates 8.5hp of maximum power and 10Nm of peak torque. TVS Ntorq 125 XT is fueled by a 124.8cc, three-valve, air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 9.25hp and peak torque of 10.5Nm. Both scooters get an auto start-stop function and a CVT gearbox.

Both vehicles are equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

In terms of safety equipment, the Suzuki Burgman Street EX and TVS Ntorq 125 XT are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for improved braking performance. Suspension duties on both scooters are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Suzuki Burgman Street EX retails at Rs. 1.12 lakh, while the TVS Ntorq 125 XT will set you back by Rs. 1.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Burgman Street EX flaunts a modern maxi-scooter styling. However, our vote goes in favor of the Ntorq 125 XT for its powerful engine, better instrument cluster, and overall better value-for-money proposition.