Auto

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S launched at Rs. 6.51 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S launched at Rs. 6.51 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 10, 2023, 06:01 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S flaunts sweptback halogen headlamps

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Dzire Tour S model in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is primarily targeted for commercial use. As for the highlights, the car skips multiple feel-good features from the standard version. The four-wheeler feels quite basic even when compared to the base LXi variant of the regular Dzire model.

Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki introduced the "Tour" models for commercial purposes. The vehicles are essentially toned-down versions of the various ARENA offerings.

The newest to join the list is the Dzire Tour S, which is based on the regular Dzire.

The fleet-only sedan is offered with both petrol and CNG powertrain options and gets safety features such as dual airbags, ABS, and Electronic Safety Program (ESP).

The sedan flaunts a sloping roofline and steel wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S gets a subtle design and flaunts a muscular hood, a large hexagonal grille, swept-back halogen headlights, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. The sedan is flanked on the sides by blacked-out ORVMs and door handles, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels. Wrap-around taillight and a roof-mounted antenna are available at the rear end.

It is offered with a 1.2-liter, K-series, bi-fuel engine

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S draws power from a 1.2-liter DualJet, four-cylinder, K-series engine that churns out 89hp/113Nm in petrol guise and 77hp/98Nm when using CNG. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The car features dual airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S has a spacious 5-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard design, fabric upholstery, a manual air conditioner, speed-sensitive door locks, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan houses an analog instrument cluster with a MID display. The passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and ESP.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S is available for fleet operators only. The sedan costs Rs. 6.51 lakh for the Std (O) 1.2 petrol MT variant and Rs. 7.36 lakh for the Std (O) 1.2 CNG MT trim level (all prices, ex-showroom).