2023 TVS Apache RTR 310 India launch soon: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 10, 2023

2023 TVS RTR 310 will ride on lightweight alloy wheels. Representative image

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company is gearing up to introduce its biggest streetfighter motorcycle, the Apache RTR 310 in India soon. The design of the upcoming middleweight offering will likely be inspired by the Draken concept showcased by the brand at the 2014 Auto Expo. Once launched, the sporty motorcycle will rival the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and Bajaj Dominar 400.

The middleweight streetfighter motorcycle market has been dominated by KTM, BMW, and Bajaj in India. However, TVS Motor Company now plans to acquire the champion's crown in the sub-400cc category with its upcoming Apache RTR 310 model.

With established competitors, it will be a steep challenge for the newcomer.

Let's take a look at the arsenal of the new contender.

Potent 312cc single-cylinder engine

The upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 will likely be powered by the updated BS6-compliant 312cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine from its fully-faired sibling, the Apache RR 310. The mill should churn out a maximum power of 33.5hp and a peak torque of 27.3Nm. Much like its supersport counterpart, the RTR 310 will also get different engine tunes for each riding mode.

Edgy design inspired by the Draken concept

The design of the TVS Apache RTR 310 is expected to be inspired by the Draken concept from 2014. It will flaunt a muscular fuel tank with sharp-looking tank extensions, an angular LED headlamp with DRLs, a wide handlebar with sporty-looking mirrors, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a slim tail section with split-type grabrails, lightweight alloy wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp.

Special Built To Order (BTO) program

Much like the RR 310, the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 would also be part of the brand's Built To Order (BTO) program. Under the factory customization platform, the potential customers will get a chance to upgrade their motorcycles with upgraded hardware components such as fully adjustable suspension units, a 'TVS Racing' paint scheme with sporty decals, and painted alloy wheels.

Best-in-class Michelin Road 5 tires

The to-be-launched TVS Apache RTR 310 should likely be offered with the best-in-class Michelin Road 5 tires seen on its sibling, the Apache RR 310. The premium tires are touted by critics as one of the best options for middleweight as well as liter-class motorcycles, primarily meant for street use. The tires offer a good balance between performance and long life.