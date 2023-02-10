Auto

2023 Tata Nexon spotted doing test runs in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 10, 2023, 02:35 pm 2 min read

2023 Tata Nexon will feature ventilated front seats. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has started conducting test runs of the 2023 iteration of its best-selling compact SUV, the Nexon in India. The test mule of the updated SUV was photographed in a heavily camouflaged avatar, revealing some design details. The rugged four-wheeler was last updated in 2020 with minor cosmetic changes. The upcoming model will likely borrow design cues from the Curvv concept SUV.

Why does this story matter?

Nexon became the highest-selling SUV in India in 2022, defeating the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai CRETA.

However, with the introduction of newer models in the compact SUV category, Tata Motors has decided to provide a complete overhaul to its popular offering.

The updated vehicle will likely get an upmarket design based on the brand's new design philosophy.

The SUV will flaunt all-LED lighting setup and designer wheels

The 2023 Tata Nexon will follow the brand's modern design philosophy and will flaunt a muscular bonnet, LED headlamps with DRLs, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the car will get connected-type LED taillamps.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The 2023 Tata Nexon will likely be offered with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine and a retuned 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor. Transmission duties on the SUV should be taken care of by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

The car will feature ventilated seats and an electric sunroof

The interiors of the 2023 Tata Nexon are under wraps. However, we expect the SUV to feature a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a cooled glove box, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

2023 Tata Nexon: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Tata Nexon will be announced by the automaker during its launch event, sometime later this year. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.