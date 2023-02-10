Auto

Okaya Faast F3 EV launched at Rs. 1 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 10, 2023, 01:27 pm 2 min read

Okaya Faast F3 has a top speed of 70km/h

Delhi-based EV maker Okaya has launched its newest e-scooter, the Faast F3, in India with a sticker price-tag of Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom). The EV is offered in six color options: Grungy Greeny, Boldly Black, Sexy Silver, Wintery White, Groovy Grey, and Catty Cyan. The scooter remains largely identical to the Faast F2B model and gets swappable dual batteries.

Why does this story matter?

India has been witnessing a slew of EV launches in recent years. To benefit from the trend, EV maker Okaya has introduced the Faast F3 model on our shores.

While the updated e-scooter retains the overall design from its predecessors the Faast and Faast F2B, the F3 now gets all-new swappable dual batteries that have a combined capacity of 3.53kWh.

The scooter flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and steel wheels

The Okaya Faast F3 has a typically maxi scooter-like design and features an apron-mounted front LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, a wide handlebar, sharp-looking mirrors, a flat footboard, tapered body panels, a flat-type seat, a single-piece grab rail, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter houses a fully-digital instrument cluster with connectivity options. It rides on blacked-out 12-inch steel wheels.

It promises a range of up to 125km

The Okaya Faast F3 draws power from a hub-mounted BLDC 2.5kW electric motor that is linked to a 3.53kWh swappable dual battery setup. The EV has a top speed of 70km/h. It promises to deliver a range of up to 125km on a single charge.

It is equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS) as standard

In terms of rider safety, the Okaya Faast F3 comes with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a spring-loaded mono-shock unit at the rear end.

How much does it cost?

In India, the Okaya Faast F3 will set you back by Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom). The EV maker is offering a 3-year warranty on both the battery pack and the motor. The scooter can be booked online or via the brand's 550+ dealerships on our shores.