Sensex climbs to 59,196 points, Nifty settles at 17,622

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 19, 2022, 03:51 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 8,572.9 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge, ending the three-day losing streak. The Sensex jumped 0.6% to 59,196.51 points while the Nifty climbed 0.52% to 17,622.25 points. Meanwhile, the midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,572.9 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Monday, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY FMCG emerged as the top performing sectors, rising 1.99%, 1.25%, and 1.06%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were M&M, Bajaj Finance, and Adani Ports, which climbed 3.32%, 3.17%, and 2.61%, respectively. Tata Steel, Tata Motors Ltd, and Britannia led the negative pack, plummeting 2.46%, 1.6%, and 1.25%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.04% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.04% lower to Rs. 79.77 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 49,164, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 56,574. Also, the crude oil futures fell by $1.68, or 1.97% to $83.69 per barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng on Monday shed 195.72 points to 18,565.97 points while the Nikkei gained 308.26 points to 27,567.65 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 0.9% to 11,448.4 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $18,471.39 which is 7.1% down from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 9.31% and is now trading at $1,297.47. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (flat), $259.07 (6.08% down), and $0.4357 (8.72% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.05639 and is down by 7.36% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.