Tork will showcase new entry-level bike at Auto Expo 2023

The upcoming Tork e-bike will be a low-cost offering. Representative image (Photo credit: Tork Motors)

Tork Motors is prepping to introduce a brand-new electric motorbike at the Auto Expo 2023. The new motorcycle is tipped to be a more economical model with simple componentry. It will be aimed at buyers looking for a vehicle at an entry point in Tork's line-up. Along with the new e-bike, an aesthetically updated version of the existing Kratos R will also be showcased.

Why does this story matter?

Pune-based Tork recently hiked the prices of Kratos and Kratos R e-bikes in India. Hence, the upcoming Tork e-bike may serve as a more affordable entry-level option.

The vehicle is likely to use simple components and a smaller battery. It could be a low-cost offering, similar to Ola S1 Air.

Its buyers will also benefit from the Centre's FAME-II subsidy scheme.

What will the updated Kratos R be like?

Tork will only update the Kratos R electric bike's design and not its underpinnings. The refreshed vehicle should have a tad sportier look, featuring a water-resistant aluminum-sealed battery pack, a split trellis frame, a slightly stepped-up seat, and an all-LED lighting setup. It will pack a digital instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. It should be available in multiple color options.

It will likely deliver a top speed of 105km/h

The new Kratos R will use a 4kWh battery pack similar to its predecessor. The bike will house a 9kW motor that is expected to deliver 12hp/38Nm. Its top speed should be around 105km/h.

The bike will offer anti-theft system, crash alert

For safety, the new Kratos R will come with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with CBS, crash alert, and an anti-theft system. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. It is likely to offer geofencing, a 'Find My Vehicle' function, and Track mode.

What about the pricing?

In India, the refreshed Tork Kratos R will carry a premium over the outgoing model priced at Rs. 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Meanwhile, the new Tork bike is expected to be much cheaper than the Kratos R.